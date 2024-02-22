Russia keeps top spot in Tajikistan's foreign trade in 2023

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 22. Russia maintained its leadership in Tajikistan's total foreign trade volume in 2023, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the city of Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. It was noted that the volume of bilateral trade in 2023 increased by 2.5 percent, reaching $1.8 billion.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as some international and regional issues, were discussed.

The heads of the two states highly appreciated the results of the Tajik-Russian official high-level negotiations held in November 2023 in Moscow, as well as the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held in December of the previous year.

A number of relevant issues in other areas of mutual interest were also considered, such as energy, agriculture, investments, migration, education, and culture, for which necessary agreements were reached.

President Rahmon participated with other heads of state in the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" international tournament in Kazan, which is taking place from February 21 to March 3 of the current year. The Tajikistan team, consisting of 35 athletes, is also participating in this international tournament.