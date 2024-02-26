Russia's Tatneft signs contract with Tajikistan for fuel supply

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. Tatneft, a Russian oil company, has signed a contract with Tajikistan for the supply of fuel and petroleum products, Trend.

According to the State Material Reserves Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, the agreement was reached during a meeting between agency officials and representatives of Tatneft in Kazan, Russia (Republic of Tatarstan), coinciding with the visit of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon to the city on February 21-22. The details of the contract were not disclosed.

Additionally, during his visit to Russia, Rahmon met with the Head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, during which collaboration prospects in various industrial sectors, such as metallurgy, chemicals, light industry, food, and pharmaceuticals, were identified as promising areas for development.

Furthermore, during a meeting between Rahmon and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on February 21, it was noted that bilateral trade between the two countries had increased by 2.5 percent in 2023, reaching $1.8 billion. Russia remained the leading trading partner of Tajikistan, with over eighty federal subjects of Russia maintaining direct economic ties with Tajikistan.

Tatneft is one of the largest oil companies in Russia. The company is pursuing a strategy of increasing reserves and expanding its presence not only in Russia but also abroad.