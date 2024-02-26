Tajikistan engages in dialogue with UNDP to enhance collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. Tajikistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) discussed the current situation and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was deliberated during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Ivana Živković, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN and Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the UNDP.

During the meeting, the participants discussed matters related to the projects implemented by the UNDP in Tajikistan, upcoming events, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields.

Since 1994, UNDP's Country Office in Tajikistan has played a pivotal role in supporting the country's poverty alleviation efforts.

Collaborating closely with the Government of Tajikistan, civil society, and the local population, UNDP strives to enhance living standards, particularly for the most vulnerable, aiming for a future marked by equality, dignity, and opportunity. The focus areas include bolstering governance accountability, addressing natural disaster risks, promoting environmental sustainability, and tackling health challenges.