Tajik, Russian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The foreign ministers of Tajikistan and Russia Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Sergey Lavrov have met on the sidelines of the diplomatic forum in Antalya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties discussed issues related to interaction between the two countries.

The statement notes that the parties discussed current aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia within the framework of regional and international organizations.