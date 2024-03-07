President of IsDB invited to visit Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 7. The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser has been invited to visit the Tajikistan capital, Dushanbe, to participate in an international conference, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, extended an invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda to Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser to attend the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028." The conference is scheduled to take place from June 10th to 13th of this year in Dushanbe.

The meeting between Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser took place in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. Discussions during the meeting focused on the current status and future prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the IsDB.

This included the progress of joint projects in infrastructure development, healthcare, energy, education, food security, and support for the private sector.

To note, Tajikistan became a member of the Islamic Development Bank on November 27, 1996.