Tajikistan, Uzbekistan explore cross-border collaboration in multiple fields

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have discussed expanding cooperation in industry, agriculture, and energy sectors, including the production of "green energy," and the development of the "green economy," Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, these topics were on the agenda during a meeting between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbekistan's Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov. The Uzbek Prime Minister arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the regular session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which will commence its work in Dushanbe.

The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the current state and prospects of the friendly, cooperative, and partnership relations between the two countries.

With mention of the growth in bilateral trade, which exceeded $504 million last year, it was emphasized that there are opportunities and resources for significantly increasing this figure.

Another major topic of discussion was exploring ways to expand scientific, technical, and cultural-educational ties.