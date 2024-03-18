Iran and Tajikistan agree to accelerate Istiqlol tunnel reconstruction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 18. Iran and Tajikistan have agreed to expedite and improve the quality of repair and restoration works on the Istiqlol automobile tunnel in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

During a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrahim, and leaders and specialists from several Iranian construction companies involved in the repair and reconstruction of the tunnel, it was decided that the working group would intensify efforts in this direction, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport.

The purpose of the conference was to carry out technical inspections, evaluate the ongoing development, and put into effect the agreement for the second phase of the Istiqlol vehicle tunnel building project, which Iran and Tajikistan agreed in January 2021. Installations including lighting, ventilation, early warning, and fire safety systems will be made as part of the renovation.

The Istiqlol tunnel is situated 80 kilometers north of Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, on the route to Khujand city. Spanning 5.2 kilometers in length, the tunnel connects the northern and southern regions of Tajikistan. Construction of the tunnel by the Iranian company Sabir began in September 2003, and it was put into operation on July 26, 2006.