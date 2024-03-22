Earthquake hits Tajikistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan Materials 22 March 2024 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 22. An earthquake was recorded in Tajikistan, Trend reports

According to the Seismological Center of Uzbekistan, the earthquake, measuring 5.4 magnitude, occurred at a depth of 15 meters in the vicinity of Tajikistan's Lakhsh at 08:47 AM (GMT+5).

The magnitude of the earthquakes in Uzbekistan: Fergana region: 3, Andijan region: 2-3, Namangan region: 2-3, Syrdarya region: 2, Tashkent: 2.

The Institute of Seismology in Kyrgyzstan reports that the earthquake struck 16 kilometers southeast of Kyrgyzstan's village of Kara-Teyit and 124 kilometers southeast of the city of Batken.

In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the intensity of the earthquake reached 3-4 magnitudes.

