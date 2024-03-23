Russian Sinarа Bank considers expansion of services for Tajik citizens

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 23. Russian Sinarа Bank considers expansion of its services for citizens of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, the matters were discussed during a meeting between the Consul General of Tajikistan in Yekaterinburg, Zafar Saidzoda, with the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sinarа Bank, Sergei Kupratsevich, and the Director of Retail Business of the bank, Andrei Khafizov.

The discussion focused on cooperation matters, including the possibility for Sinarа Bank to issue banking cards for Tajikistan citizens with options for deposit placement and savings accounts. Additionally, they discussed facilitating transfers via a mobile application using a phone number to ten banks, including Dushanbe City Bank, Commerce Bank, and others.

The Tajik diplomat expressed readiness to disseminate information about the services and opportunities of Sinarа Bank to leaders, activists, and members of Tajik diaspora organizations in the Urals region and to attract them and local Tajik labor migrants for service at the bank.

Sinarа Bank is a Russian private regional bank operating with headquarters in the Sverdlovsk region. The bank has branches in more than 150 cities across Russia.