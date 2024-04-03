Former Turkmen president to visit Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. Former President of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the People's Council of the country, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is set to visit Tajikistan today, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Chairman of the Tajikistan Supreme Assembly Rustam Emomali, during the visit, high-level meetings are scheduled between Berdimuhamedov and Tajik officials to discuss cooperation between the two nations across various domains.

Additionally, on April 4, Tajikistan's capital will host the Culture Days of Turkmenistan, which will conclude on April 5. These events aim to foster cultural exchange and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Economically, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are increasingly collaborating to pursue mutual interests and sustainable development. Both countries are actively enhancing trade and economic relations, with a focus on sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, and tourism, reflecting their shared commitment to bolstering bilateral ties.