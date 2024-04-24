Tajikistan president's visit to Italy yields new signed documents

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Seven new documents were signed following the high-level meetings during Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Italy, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, these include:

- Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Italy on cooperation in security matters.

- Memorandum between the Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Italy on operational cooperation in combating drugs.

- Memorandum between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Tourism of Italy on cooperation in the tourism sphere.

- Program of cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation between the Governments of Tajikistan and Italy for 2024-2027.

- Memorandum of cooperation in sustainable development between the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy.

- Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Italy on visa waiver for holders of diplomatic passports.

- Cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy for 2024-2026.

Emomali Rahmon embarked on his first official visit to Italy and the Vatican on April 22. He met with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.