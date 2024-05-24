DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 24. The World Bank (WB) supports Tajikistan in expanding non-cash payments, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, this was said during a meeting between the Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Tolibzoda, and representatives of the WB under the leadership of the regional director for the Central Asia region, Asad Alam.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of the banking system and macroeconomic indicators of the country, as well as various issues of bilateral relations, development prospects, and expanding cooperation, with particular attention to utilizing existing opportunities and resources.

It was noted that the National Bank of Tajikistan constantly collaborates with international financial institutions and assists the country's financial institutions in developing and implementing the best ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices.

The parties also discussed the Development Policy Operation Project and explored new directions of partnership to support the country's socio-economic development goals in the future, including the development of non-cash payments in the economy.

Meanwhile, the number of bank payment cards in Tajikistan reached 7,111,006 by the end of March 2024, which is 30 percent more than 5,455,384 cards by the same date in 2023.