Chinese Liaoning Lide, Tajikistan's Sughd discuss green energy projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 24. The Chinese Liaoning Lide Company and Tajikistan's Sughd region discussed the possibilities of implementing renewable energy projects in this northern part of the country, Trend reports.

According to the official website of the region's government, the meeting was attended by the Chairman of Sughd Region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the delegation from Liaoning Lide.

During the meeting, issues of mutual cooperation and the gradual expansion thereof, as well as the development and implementation of joint projects, were discussed.

While presenting the opportunities in Sughd, the chairman emphasized that the region is known as the "valley of opportunities" and that a number of programs and projects, large and small, are being implemented for the development of the socio-economic sphere of the region.

In turn, the head of Liaoning, Lide Zhang Qinmin, noted that it is possible to produce electricity from the sun and wind in the region using modern technologies.

To note, Liaoning Lide was founded in 2002 and is mainly engaged in the production of devices and equipment for the energy industry. The company has been working fruitfully in Central Asia for six years and has begun construction of a power plant in Uzbekistan that generates electricity from wind.