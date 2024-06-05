WB supports Tajikistan's efforts in national road safety strategy development

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 5. The second component of the World Bank's Fourth Phase of the Central Asia Regional Links Program (CARs-4) in Tajikistan is appointing a consultant to produce the National Road Safety Enhancement Strategy, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, Minister Azim Ibrohim mentioned this during a meeting with the World Bank Mission Group.

It was noted that progress is being made in the implementation of the second component of CARs-4, which focuses on improving road asset preservation and road safety.

In early April 2024, a contract was signed with the British consulting company EASST Expertize LTD to provide consulting services to support the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in increasing the use of seat belts.

Progress was also noted in the implementation of the project to establish a Road Traffic Safety Observatory. Currently, with the support of the World Bank Group, a project specification for selecting an international consultant has been developed.

The primary objective of the CARs-4 in Tajikistan is to facilitate safer and smoother cross-border trade in the Sughd and GBAO regions. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and strengthen economic ties among Central Asian nations along the Silk Route. CARs-4 comprises five key components aimed at achieving these objectives. Total project funding is $132 million.