IsDB committed to contributing to Tajikistan’s growth and prosperity - bank's president

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 11. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is committed to contributing to Tajikistan’s growth and prosperity, said the bank’s President and Group Chairman, Muhammad Al Jasser, at the National Development Council (NDC) meeting chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"The success of Tajikistan is our success. IsDB’s strategic framework for Tajikistan will boost our ongoing cooperation and enhance our interventions in the country," Al Jasser stated.

He emphasized continued support for Tajikistan's national development, highlighting key projects like the Rogun hydropower plant, which promotes green energy and water management and unlocks the country's immense potential.

Al Jasser reaffirmed the IsDB's support for the national development drive, emphasizing significant investments in green infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

"I applaud the efforts of the Government of Tajikistan to diversify the economy and enhance the role of the private sector. This is evidenced by the increased private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product. With a strategic framework to enhance cooperation and a focus on leveraging the nation’s young talent, natural resources, and visionary leadership, we are dedicated to supporting Tajikistan’s crucial role in Central Asia," he said.

The Islamic Development Bank Group’s support for Tajikistan has been steadily growing over the years, covering 105 projects with a total investment of $915.5 million. About 50 percent of the financing has gone to infrastructure projects ($532 million), followed by education (16 percent, $150 million), and agriculture (15 percent, $136.4 million).