EBRD pulls back curtain on Tajikistan's loan portfolio

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 11. The active project portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Tajikistan amounted to 524 million euros as of November 30, 2024, Trend reports.

The bank stated that 82 active projects were the focus of the loan portfolio.

Sustainable infrastructure received the majority of funding—88 percent, or 463 million euros—for these projects. Additionally, financial institutions received 8 percent, or 42 million euros, and the corporate sector received the remaining 4 percent, or 19 million euros.

As of the end of November 2024, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan reached 1.025 billion euros, distributed across 183 projects, with the private sector's portion of the portfolio comprising 12 percent.

In 2020, the EBRD invested 131 million euros in projects in Tajikistan, followed by 56 million euros in 2021 and 21 million euros each in 2022 and 2023.