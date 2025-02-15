Tajikistan counts value of non-performing loans for 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 15. The value of non-performing loans (overdue for more than 30 days) in Tajikistan totaled 1.5 billion somoni ($140 million), or 7.1 percent of the total loan portfolio, as of December 31, 2024, which is 5.4 percent points lower than for the same period in 2023, Trend reports.

The value of the provision fund for potential losses for non-performing loans amounted to 1.3 billion somoni ($123 million), which covered 88 percent of the total non-performing loans. Compared to the same period in 2023, this figure decreased by 11.9 percentage points.

As of December 31, 2024, the total assets of credit financial institutions in Tajikistan reached 47.4 billion somoni ($4.3 billion).

As many as 65 financial organizations were operating in Tajikistan by the end of December, including 15 conventional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 22 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit organizations, and 23 microcredit funds. The number of branches of financial institutions increased by 31, reaching 1,928 by year-end.