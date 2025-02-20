French Carpi reviews potential HPP projects on Tajikistan's Zarafshon river

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 20. Representatives from Carpi, a French company, have shown interest in constructing hydroelectric power plants on the Zarafshon River in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

A meeting was held at Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources with the participation of the ministry’s officials and energy companies, led by Deputy Minister Manuchehr Safarzoda. During the meeting, Carpi representatives expressed their willingness to engage in key energy projects in Tajikistan.

Carpi, founded in 1963, initially specialized in waterproofing roofs, transport tunnels, and landfills. Since 1970, the company has focused on the waterproofing of hydraulic structures using synthetic geomembranes. Carpi designs, manufactures, and installs geomembrane systems, offering customized solutions for both dry and underwater structures.

Tajikistan's total electricity production reached 22.427 billion kWh in 2024, which is a 3 oercent increase—equivalent to 567.2 million kWh—compared to 2023.