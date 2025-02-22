Tajikistan sees rise in foreign capital attracted to banking system in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 22. Tajikistan's foreign capital (loans, direct investments, and other types of investments) totaling $4.2 billion was attracted to Tajikistan's banking system in 2024, Trend reports.

The National Bank of Tajikistan announced that this figure is a whopping 88.7 percent jump from the previous year, showing that they’ve really hit the ground running.



Moreover, the bank pointed out that a great deal of heavy lifting was accomplished with international financial institutions in 2024, bolstering Tajikistan's standing in the banking arena.

Notably, last year, the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors approved a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) program for Tajikistan. This program, set to run for 22 months, aims to support macroeconomic stability, strengthen the country’s political foundations, and assist its efforts in achieving more sustainable and inclusive development.

In August 2024, the international rating agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Tajikistan's sovereign credit rating from "B-" to "B" with a "stable" outlook.

Additionally, in September 2024, the rating agency Moody's confirmed Tajikistan’s sovereign credit rating at "B3" and upgraded its outlook from "stable" to "positive" due to improved economic indicators.