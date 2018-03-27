Parliamentary election in Turkmenistan held on alternative basis - CEC

27 March 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Voting at the parliamentary election was held in Turkmenistan on March 25, with 284 candidates running for 125 seats, the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan said.

Election was held in conditions of multi-party system, as well as universal, equal, direct, secret, free electoral right on an alternative basis, Gulmurad Muradov, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Turkmenistan, said at a briefing.

Election of members of local government and self-government bodies of Turkmenistan also took place on March 25.

A total of 91.69 percent of voters all over Turkmenistan cast their ballots at the parliamentary election, as well as at the election of members of local government and self-government bodies.

A total of 2,604 polling stations were established for voting at the election, including 39 polling stations established at diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

A total of 168 candidates were nominated from the political parties of Turkmenistan, while 116 candidates were nominated from citizen groups.

International observers from the UN, the CIS, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the SCO, the US, Austria, the UAE, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, China and other countries came to monitor the election.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan, Iran to expand trade partnership in Caspian Sea
Economy news 27 March 21:04
CIS observer mission reveals no serious violations at Turkmen parliamentary election
Turkmenistan 27 March 20:52
SCO issues statement following parliamentary election in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 27 March 20:49
Turkmen part of Caspian Sea has great potential of hydrocarbon resources
Oil&Gas 27 March 19:06
Iran interested in swap deliveries of Turkmen gas
Oil&Gas 27 March 19:04
Turkmenistan improves pricing system in construction
Economy news 27 March 19:01
Ashgabat, Tashkent strengthening trade, economic co-op
Economy news 27 March 17:39
Turkmenistan invites to create joint fish farms in Caspian Sea
Economy news 27 March 13:03
CNPC to buy barite concentrate via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 27 March 12:05
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment, reconstruct gas terminal via tender
Tenders 27 March 11:16
Turkmenistan, Iran to hold business talks
Economy news 27 March 11:12
Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:07
Berdimuhamedov, Rouhani to mull prospects of economic co-op
Turkmenistan 27 March 10:00
Turkmenistan announces plans on rice production
Economy news 26 March 13:41
Turkey, European countries buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 26 March 11:51
Rouhani: Iran attaches significance to ties with neighbors
Politics 26 March 10:13
Turkmenistan announces tender to replace power equipment
Turkmenistan 26 March 09:36
Turkmenistan names new ambassador to Kazakhstan
Turkmenistan 25 March 18:26