Parliamentary election in Turkmenistan held on alternative basis - CEC

Voting at the parliamentary election was held in Turkmenistan on March 25, with 284 candidates running for 125 seats, the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan said.

Election was held in conditions of multi-party system, as well as universal, equal, direct, secret, free electoral right on an alternative basis, Gulmurad Muradov, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Turkmenistan, said at a briefing.

Election of members of local government and self-government bodies of Turkmenistan also took place on March 25.

A total of 91.69 percent of voters all over Turkmenistan cast their ballots at the parliamentary election, as well as at the election of members of local government and self-government bodies.

A total of 2,604 polling stations were established for voting at the election, including 39 polling stations established at diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

A total of 168 candidates were nominated from the political parties of Turkmenistan, while 116 candidates were nominated from citizen groups.

International observers from the UN, the CIS, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the SCO, the US, Austria, the UAE, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, China and other countries came to monitor the election.

