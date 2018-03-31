Turkmenistan eyes to expand export capabilities of chemical industry

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat has hosted an International Scientific Conference “Turkmenistan's Chemical Industry on the Path of Progress”, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Prospects of production of mineral fertilizers and other products, strengthening and expanding partnership ties, exchange of experience and training of personnel will be considered during the conference.

The event is designed to strengthen the Turkmen economic potential and expand the export capabilities of the industry.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent his greetings to the participants of the conference.

“It is impossible to imagine the daily life of people, the economic growth of the country without the products of the chemical industry,” he said. “Therefore, taking into account the important tasks facing the industry, the Turkmen state makes enormous efforts to support the activities of the domestic chemical industry, first of all by creating big modern facilities and modernization of the existing production facilities in accordance with the modern requirements.”

Representatives of about 40 foreign companies and firms will take part in the event, including Mitsubishi Corporation and Kawasaki Plant Systems Ltd (Japan), Samsung and LG International Corporation (South Korea), Shell International B.V. (Netherlands), MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark), Oxbow Sulfur & Fertilizer Sarl (Switzerland).

The structure of Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya State Concern includes ten facilities. The main products manufactured by the facilities of the industry are intended for the agro-industrial complex of the country.

Ammonium-carbamide complexes are successfully operated in the Turkmen cities of Tejen and Mary, according to the report.

Based on the contract signed with a consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) and GAP Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret A.S. (Turkey), construction of the third big ammonium-carbamide complex with a capacity of 1.155 million tons of carbamide per year is nearing completion in the Garabogaz city of the Balkan province. Turkmenhimiya State Concern is working to develop the production of potash fertilizers.

In March 2017, the Garlyk potash fertilizer plant was commissioned. The program for the development of the chemical industry envisages construction of new facilities for the production of potash fertilizers at the Karabil and Tyubegatan deposits.

In order to expand the production of phosphate fertilizers at the Turkmenabat chemical plant, a sulfuric acid plant with capacity of 500,000 tons per year was commissioned in July 2016. Turkmenistan occupies one of the leading positions in the world in terms of reserves of hydro-mineral raw materials, and in particular iodine and its derivatives, the report said.

In the near future, it is planned to start construction of new plants for the production of iodine, bromine and their derivatives in the Balkan province of Turkmenistan.

The promising sphere of the chemical industry development includes production of household chemicals, organic polymers such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, as well as carbamide-formaldehyde, melamine-formaldehyde resins and various paints on their basis, adhesives, construction and other materials.

