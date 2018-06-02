Turkmen Embassy in Baku: June 3 is World Bicycle Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attaches special importance to the mass development of physical culture and sports as one of the system-forming factors of the whole complex of measures to ensure long-term sustainable development goals, First Secretary (consul) of the Turkmen Embassy in Baku Batir Rejepov told Trend June 2.

He said that Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in this area is based on deep understanding that sports is one of the important channels for establishing and expanding mutual understanding and cooperation among peoples and states.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, sports federations, and in particular, with the Olympic Council of Asia, develops friendly relations with the states of the world in the field of physical culture and sports.

The unanimous adoption of the resolution by Turkmenistan about the proclamation of the World Bicycle Day on June 3 by the UN General Assembly at the 82nd meeting of the 72nd session serves one of examples to this. Fifty-six countries acted as co-authors of the resolution on the World Bicycle Day.

In Turkmenistan, healthy lifestyle of the whole society is promoted and maintained at a high state level under the mottoes of sports and health, inspiration and friendship. Adoption of the principles of friendship and humanism, the popularization of sports is one of the key vectors for the harmonious development of society and the state.

The development of mass physical culture and sports in Turkmenistan, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in society and, especially among the younger generation, as well as the creation of all the necessary conditions for the training of athletes have become one of the most important priorities of the state policy in the field of sports implemented by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan, adhering to the principles of peace and good-neighborliness, is steadily strengthening its authoritative place on the world arena of sports and physical education promotion.

The Turkmen president on his personal example attracts compatriots to active physical training, shows an excellent sports shape, being the owner of high degrees of mastery in several types of martial art.

“Sports is the embodiment of strength, beauty, health and aspiration to the heights of progress,” the Turkmen president said.

Cycling is one of the most popular sports in the world.

It also has a long history in Turkmenistan from the creation of the first cycling society in Ashgabat in 1894. A year after the formation of this society, the first competitions of bicyclists took place, which laid the foundation for the development of this sports discipline in Turkmenistan.

In turn, on June 3, the Turkmen Embassy in Azerbaijan will organize a bike ride along the beautiful boulevard of the Caspian Sea in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Baku diplomatic corps and student youth. The main goal of the bike ride is the promotion of healthy lifestyle among young people through cycling.

