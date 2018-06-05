Turkmen president appoints deputy minister of trade, foreign economic relations

5 June 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Karar Mammedov as deputy minister of trade and foreign economic relations of Turkmenistan.

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan is the state administrative body carrying out state policy in the field of trade, foreign economic relations, as well as consumer cooperation.

The ministry carries out activity to ensure supply of the Turkmen domestic market with goods, improve the organization of trade and public catering, provide material and technical support for the national economy, ensure compliance with state interests in the foreign market in accordance with international agreements.

The ministry brings together more than 200 trade, producing, supplying and servicing enterprises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen president appoints deputy head of State Statistics Committee
Turkmenistan 16:03
Argentina's envoy presents credentials to Turkmen parliament head
Turkmenistan 15:08
Turkmenistan, Kuwait discuss prospects for co-op in trade
Economy news 13:00
Turkmenistan, Poland mull possibilities of co-op in energy, transport
Oil&Gas 12:17
EBRD reveals volume of investments in Turkmen private companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:51
Argentina, Turkmenistan mull developing fruitful dialogue
Economy news 4 June 21:41
EIB talks on possibility of investing in Turkmenistan’s gas project
Oil&Gas 4 June 14:57
Sweden keen to expand economic ties with Turkmenistan
Economy news 4 June 13:58
CNPC preparing tender for wells’ drilling in Turkmenistan
Tenders 4 June 13:01
ADB may consider financing Turkmen gas field development (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 4 June 11:05
Russian oil company discusses co-op prospects in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 4 June 09:56
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 4 June 09:48
Turkmenistan develops method for producing concrete from gas sulfur
Oil&Gas 2 June 17:43
Ashgabat, Tokyo outline opportunities to increase Japanese investments
Economy news 2 June 17:11
Turkmen Embassy in Baku: June 3 is World Bicycle Day
Turkmenistan 2 June 16:50
Turkmen state agency begins drilling of new well
Oil&Gas 2 June 16:29
Turkmenistan starting manufacture of polymer products
Economy news 2 June 15:23
Turkmenistan, Portugal discuss opportunities for trade co-op
Economy news 2 June 15:05