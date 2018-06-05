Turkmen president appoints deputy minister of trade, foreign economic relations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Karar Mammedov as deputy minister of trade and foreign economic relations of Turkmenistan.

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan is the state administrative body carrying out state policy in the field of trade, foreign economic relations, as well as consumer cooperation.

The ministry carries out activity to ensure supply of the Turkmen domestic market with goods, improve the organization of trade and public catering, provide material and technical support for the national economy, ensure compliance with state interests in the foreign market in accordance with international agreements.

The ministry brings together more than 200 trade, producing, supplying and servicing enterprises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news