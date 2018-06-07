Russia ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan

7 June 2018 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The State Duma of Russia adopted the law on ratification of the agreement between Russia and Turkmenistan on strategic partnership, the State Duma announced June 6.

The agreement envisages that the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries will be based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality and mutual benefit, peaceful coexistence and mutual trust.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan on strategic partnership was signed in Ashgabat on October 2, 2017.

The agreement notes that the parties' strategic partnership is aimed at expanding cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, creating favorable conditions for mutual security, countering global threats and challenges, and strengthening regional stability.

The parties expand and deepen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other manifestations of extremism, various forms of transnational organized crime, corruption, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, weapons, smuggling and illegal export of cultural property, and other manifestations of new threats and challenges to security. In addition, the agreement states that Russia and Turkmenistan shall protect the ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious identity of ethnic groups living in their territories.

Russia is a leader in the ranking of the largest foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan. In recent years, cooperation has intensified at the regional level, including with Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Sverdlovsk regions. With the participation of Russian capital, more than 190 enterprises are registered in the Turkmen market, which implement more than 240 investment projects. Among the traditional partners, there are KAMAZ and Areti companies and Siberia airline. At the same time, Russia's Gazprom, a traditional trade partner, completely stopped purchasing Turkmen gas in 2016.

