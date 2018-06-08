Ambassador of Colombia accredited in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova received credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia Alfonso Lopez Caballero, the Turkmen government said in a statement June 8.

The diplomat was informed about the main directions of state policy and legislative activity of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. He noted Colombia's interest in enhancing cooperation with Turkmenistan both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, the message said.

The readiness to develop inter-parliamentary ties was expressed at the meeting.

Alfonso López Caballero was also received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this post, the Turkmen side noted the country's great attention to strengthening and further development of relations with Colombia, the message said.

The possibilities of joint confrontation of the countries with the universal problems and threats of the present times were considered.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has intensified cooperation with Latin American states. In 2009, President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez paid a visit to Ashgabat. As part of the UN Conference on Sustainable Development "RIO+20", which was held in June 2012 in Brazil, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the State Council and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba Raul Castro. The message noted that the Cuban leader "highly appreciated the peacekeeping policy of Turkmenistan based on the principles of positive neutrality, which has become an important factor of stability in the Central Asian region".

