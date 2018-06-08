Ambassador of Colombia accredited in Turkmenistan

8 June 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova received credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia Alfonso Lopez Caballero, the Turkmen government said in a statement June 8.

The diplomat was informed about the main directions of state policy and legislative activity of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. He noted Colombia's interest in enhancing cooperation with Turkmenistan both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, the message said.

The readiness to develop inter-parliamentary ties was expressed at the meeting.

Alfonso López Caballero was also received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this post, the Turkmen side noted the country's great attention to strengthening and further development of relations with Colombia, the message said.

The possibilities of joint confrontation of the countries with the universal problems and threats of the present times were considered.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has intensified cooperation with Latin American states. In 2009, President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez paid a visit to Ashgabat. As part of the UN Conference on Sustainable Development "RIO+20", which was held in June 2012 in Brazil, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the State Council and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba Raul Castro. The message noted that the Cuban leader "highly appreciated the peacekeeping policy of Turkmenistan based on the principles of positive neutrality, which has become an important factor of stability in the Central Asian region".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 10:48
Tender: Turkmen Daihanbank to buy special equipment
Tenders 10:28
Water treatment facilities’ complex put into operation in Turkmenistan
Economy news 09:59
World Bank reveals details of its portfolio in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 15:18
Turkmen parliament to consider number of documents
Turkmenistan 7 June 12:55
Turkmenistan studying creation of artificial islands near Caspian coast
Economy news 7 June 12:01
Turkmenistan, Poland mull possibilities of co-op in energy, transport
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:27
Russia ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 7 June 11:25
US exploring opportunities to participate in investment projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 7 June 10:11
Turkmenistan’s Health Ministry announces tender for supply of consumables, reagents
Tenders 7 June 09:57
Tender: Turkmenistan’s Industry Ministry to buy packaging material
Tenders 7 June 09:55
Tender: Turkmenistan to buy equipment for tannery
Tenders 7 June 09:54
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 6 June 15:10
Turkey sees rise in number of Turkmen tourists
Tourism 6 June 13:21
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Turkmenistan starts production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film
Economy news 6 June 11:24
Ports of Turkmenistan, Russia may resume ferry service
Economy news 6 June 11:22
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 6 June 11:06