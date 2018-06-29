Turkmenistan preps more than a million tons of wheat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has received over a million tons of wheat due to harvesting, local television channel Altyn Asyr reported on Friday.

In the report it was said that government subsidies and tax incentives serve as an incentive for agricultural producers. In particular, for farmers there is a minimum payment for land, they are completely exempt from taxes.

Provision of machinery, seeds, mineral fertilizers, irrigation water and other types of services are also provided on preferential terms.

This year it is planned to collect some 1.6 million tons of grain from 760,000 hectares of land. This includes Akhal region (450.000 tons), Mary region (380.000 tons), Lebap region (350.000 tons), Dashoguz region (300.000 tons) and the Balkan region (120,000 tons).

The works involves 1,700 combine harvesters from John Deere and CLAAS.

In July 2017, it was reported that in the country about 1 million tons of wheat were harvested.

Turkmenistan was previously awarded a special award by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for achievements in the field of ensuring food security.

