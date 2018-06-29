Turkmenistan preps more than a million tons of wheat

29 June 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has received over a million tons of wheat due to harvesting, local television channel Altyn Asyr reported on Friday.

In the report it was said that government subsidies and tax incentives serve as an incentive for agricultural producers. In particular, for farmers there is a minimum payment for land, they are completely exempt from taxes.

Provision of machinery, seeds, mineral fertilizers, irrigation water and other types of services are also provided on preferential terms.

This year it is planned to collect some 1.6 million tons of grain from 760,000 hectares of land. This includes Akhal region (450.000 tons), Mary region (380.000 tons), Lebap region (350.000 tons), Dashoguz region (300.000 tons) and the Balkan region (120,000 tons).

The works involves 1,700 combine harvesters from John Deere and CLAAS.

In July 2017, it was reported that in the country about 1 million tons of wheat were harvested.

Turkmenistan was previously awarded a special award by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for achievements in the field of ensuring food security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan implementing "urgent taxi" online service in country
Economy news 13:09
Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan appointed
Turkmenistan 12:00
Multimodal logistics center developing in Western Turkmenistan
Economy news 11:03
Turkmenistan and Austria to hold business negotiations
Turkmenistan 11:02
Turkish company builds large gasoline production plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:06
Turkmenistan's trade and services fair wrapping up
Economy news 28 June 20:24
Big transport enterprises of Turkmenistan to be incorporated as joint stock companies
Economy news 28 June 19:43
Iran transporting Turkmen oil through Amirabad port
Oil&Gas 28 June 17:33
New facility for processing fruit, vegetable products commissioned in Turkmenistan
Economy news 28 June 15:59
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 28 June 15:05
Turkmenistan aims to increase electricity exports
Oil&Gas 28 June 11:44
Turkmenistan developing inter-city bus trips
Turkmenistan 28 June 11:40
Turkmenistan sells glass products to neighboring countries
Economy news 28 June 10:03
Turkmenistan preparing reconstruction of gas processing plant
Oil&Gas 27 June 18:39
Turkmenistan, Finland mull co-op prospects
Turkmenistan 27 June 15:31
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:06
Turkmen-Turkish trusting relations to grow stronger - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Turkmenistan 27 June 10:16
Turkmenistan increases power capacity in northern region of country
Turkmenistan 27 June 10:11