Turkmenistan most important strategic partner of Belarus in Central Asia-Ambassador

4 July 2018 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Belarus attaches great importance to strengthening relations with Turkmenistan, the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyukhov said in an interview with the local media on the occasion of the Independence Day of Belarus.

"We consider Turkmenistan as the most important strategic partner in Central Asia," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that, Belarus and Turkmenistan are connected to each other with commonality of approaches to international cooperation issues, and with constructive cooperation in the bilateral format. More than 130 bilateral documents have been signed and are implemented between the countries, which form the legal basis of multifaceted cooperation. Trade and economic relations are developing dynamically. Despite some objective decline, the volume of bilateral trade in goods and services amounted to $212 million in 2017.

"The potential for further development of bilateral trade is far from being exhausted. Our countries set new strategic goals in this direction," the ambassador said.

Belarus mainly supplies to Turkmenistan the goods with high added value: trucks, special-purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building machinery, medicine, wood products, agricultural products and others. About 6,000 MTZ tractors and more than 10,000 MAZ trucks were delivered to Turkmenistan from 2009 to 2017.

The implementation of the project of construction of a mining and processing plant for the production of potash fertilizers in the Lebap velayat (region) of Turkmenistan is a concrete example of effective cooperation. The Belgorkhimprom complex, built by March 2017, with a cost of more than $1 billion, is designed to produce 1.4 million tons of fertilizers per year.

