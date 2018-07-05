Turkmen envoy in Afghanistan appointed

5 July 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Khoja Ovezov has been appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan, according to the decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The diplomat previously held the post of consul in Afghanistan’s Herat city.

At this post he was replaced by Aymyrit Gochmyradov, who held the post of vice-consul of the Turkmen consulate in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif city.

Turkmenistan has a long border with Afghanistan. A number of interregional projects, including the one for construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, are connected with this country.

