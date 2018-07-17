Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast

17 July 2018 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

There are up to 50 islands registered within the water area of the Caspian Sea.

Not so long ago, they added another man-made land of 170 hectares located in the Turkmen sector of the sea, the “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper reported.

The new territory was created together with the construction of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port. A sandy-gravel foundation was formed as a "foundation", the bottom sediment and silt were completed, the backfill for the wave breaking wall, said the newspaper.

Analysis of the composition of the flora showed that the most of the European salt is here, which covers about half of the island territory.

Specialists consider the island and as an object of ornithological importance, and in the long run, ecological tourism.

The island became the habitat, nesting and wintering of flamingos, swans, geese, ducks, herons, pelicans and other species of birds. The island has the shape of a crescent, facing the city embankment with its concave side. Its perimeter is 7 kilometers, the height of the sides from the water surface is 4-5 meters, the area is 160 hectares, or 1,600.000 square meters.

According to experts, this territory can accommodate a significant city in size.

