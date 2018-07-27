Turkmen authorities organize special flights to Mecca for pilgrims

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Some 153 pilgrims from Turkmenistan will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj pilgrimage from August 5 to August 27, the Turkmen government said in a statement.

The corresponding decree has been signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The document prescribes the "Türkmenhowaýollary" (Turkmen Airways) service to carry out a special flight at its own expense for the delivery of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back.

The pilgrims perform all the obligatory Hajj rituals upon arrival in Mecca, then they travel to Medina city and visit the resting places of the prophet Muhammad and his companions. Turkmen people profess the Sunni version of Islam.

