Turkmenistan names consul general in Iran's Mashhad city

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, August 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ilyas Garipov has been appointed the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Iran (the city of Mashhad), according to the decree signed by the country's president.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a long land border. Over the years of long-term cooperation, they have implemented a number of large-scale joint projects.

The Tejen-Sarakhs-Mashhad railway line, which became an important transit corridor connecting the Central Asian states with Europe, Balkanabat-Aliabad power transmission line, the Dostluk reservoir are among such projects.

Significant projects have been implemented in the field of energy: gas pipelines have been built along the Korpeje-Kurt-Kui and Dovletabat-Sarakhs-Khangeran routes.

It was reported in October 2017 that the preparation for the construction of an air power transmission line (PTL) with a voltage of 500-400 kV along Mary-Sarakhs-Mashhad (Iran) route and a power line in the direction of Balkanabat-Gonbad (Iran) is being carried out in order to increase the export of Turkmen electricity to Iran.

