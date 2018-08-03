Turkmenistan, US stand for strengthening regional co-op

3 August 2018 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen officials met with the delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress headed by policy adviser Everett Price in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the prospects for the development of relations between the countries in the political, trade, economic, social and cultural spheres.

Moreover, joint steps were taken to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest, the message said.

"The issues of cooperation within the multilateral regional cooperation in "C5 + 1" format were stressed on the agenda of the talks," the message said.

C5 + 1 is a dialogue format and a platform for joint actions to solve common problems of the US and five Central Asian countries.

Earlier it was reported that long-term cooperation has been established between Turkmenistan and the US in such areas as the supply of agricultural machinery, the modernization of the technical fleet of Turkmenistan's civil aviation and the supply of electric power equipment.

The White House supports regional gas pipeline projects, such as TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) and Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project through Azerbaijan and Turkey to Europe.

