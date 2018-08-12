Over 50 species of fish live in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea

12 August 2018

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

There are 55 species of fish, including beluga, sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, whitefish, herring, mullet, pike perch and others, in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The issues of conservation of birds and marine mammals in the Caspian region were discussed at the congress in Bern in 1913.

Later, three reserves were created, namely, Russia’s Astrakhan State Nature Reserve in 1919, Azerbaijan’s Qizilagac State Reserve in 1927 and Esenguly Ornithological Reserve in Turkmenistan in 1932, which was renamed to Khazar State Reserve in 1994.

In 2008, Turkmenistan ratified the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance especially as Waterfowl Habitat.

