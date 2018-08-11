UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has proposed to include in the curriculum of new specialized schools the study of several foreign languages, primarily world languages, in addition to general subjects, the Vatan newspaper wrote Aug. 10.

These include in particular such official working languages of the UN as Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, French, in addition to English and Russian.

Also the languages most commonly used in Asia can be added to this list, the message quoted the head of state as saying.

The trilingualism is developing in the preschool and school education system in Turkmenistan: the study of Turkmen language as the state language, English as the language of integration into the global economy, Russian as the language of international communication, the message says. Recently, Japanese and Korean languages have been introduced into the practice of higher and school education in Turkmenistan. This list can be expanded now, the head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

