UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools

11 August 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has proposed to include in the curriculum of new specialized schools the study of several foreign languages, primarily world languages, in addition to general subjects, the Vatan newspaper wrote Aug. 10.

These include in particular such official working languages of the UN as Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, French, in addition to English and Russian.

Also the languages most commonly used in Asia can be added to this list, the message quoted the head of state as saying.

The trilingualism is developing in the preschool and school education system in Turkmenistan: the study of Turkmen language as the state language, English as the language of integration into the global economy, Russian as the language of international communication, the message says. Recently, Japanese and Korean languages have been introduced into the practice of higher and school education in Turkmenistan. This list can be expanded now, the head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 09:34
Turkmen state gas concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:18
Refinery in Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 10 August 11:59
Turkmenistan hopes for signing Convention on legal status of Caspian sea in Aktau
Turkmenistan 10 August 09:39
Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 10 August 09:19
Latest
Kazakhstan announces projected volumes of grain harvest
Economy news 10:25
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender
Tenders 10:25
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 10:18
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 09:34
Why Southern Gas Corridor got sanctions waiver by US?
Oil&Gas 09:33