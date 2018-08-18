Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days

18 August 2018 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on celebrating Eid al-Adha holidays, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In accordance with this document, this year the holiday will be celebrated on August 22, 23 and 24, and these days have been declared non-working.

All enterprises, institutions and organizations regardless of the form of ownership should ensure the implementation of this decree.

Turkmenistan started to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays after gaining independence.

On the first day of the holiday, the holy prayer and ritual of sacrifice will be performed in all mosques of Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 17:46
Turkmenistan extends tender for modernization of shoe company
Turkmenistan 13:47
Turkmenistan starts preparations for Caspian Economic Forum
Economy news 13:34
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to buy equipment, construction materials
Tenders 11:17
Turkmenistan files application to arbitration court due to gas dispute with Iran
Oil&Gas 17 August 12:38
Turkmenistan, UN mull SDG implementation
Turkmenistan 17 August 12:16
Latest
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18:38
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 17:57
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 17:46
Arab Israeli attempts to stab cop in Jerusalem’s Old City, is shot dead
Israel 17:10
US gov’t seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger - sources
US 17:05
Belarus' Lukashenko dismisses top ministers, names new PM
Other News 16:57
Merkel’s visit of utmost importance: Georgian PM
Georgia 16:42
German KfW, Georgian Oil and Gas Corp to ink 150M euro loan deal for gas storage
Georgia 16:31
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase: AzTA
Tourism 16:20