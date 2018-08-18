Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on celebrating Eid al-Adha holidays, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In accordance with this document, this year the holiday will be celebrated on August 22, 23 and 24, and these days have been declared non-working.

All enterprises, institutions and organizations regardless of the form of ownership should ensure the implementation of this decree.

Turkmenistan started to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays after gaining independence.

On the first day of the holiday, the holy prayer and ritual of sacrifice will be performed in all mosques of Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news