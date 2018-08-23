Turkmen, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in expanded format

23 August 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov as part of his state visit to Turkmenistan on Aug. 23 held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in an expanded format, Kabar news agency reported.

The two presidents noted that they attach great importance to building mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and are aimed at further expanding the multilateral ties of the two fraternal peoples.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the talks took place in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and constructivism.

The state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda were discussed in detail. They included water-energy, transport, trade-economic, political, agricultural, industrial and cultural-humanitarian issues.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan came to the opinion of the maximum use of mutual potential in all spheres of cooperation.

The parties expressed their readiness to further develop friendly and fraternal mutually beneficial relations.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that the Turkmen delegation will be sent to participate in the World Nomad Games in September 2018.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov invited the Turkmen president to visit Kyrgyzstan at any time.

