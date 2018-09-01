Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest

1 September 2018 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting heard a report on preparation for cotton harvest in the country’s regions, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported Sept. 1.

This year the cotton harvesting campaign will involve 38 cotton ginning enterprises, 156 harvesting points, 1,076 cotton harvesters, 2,261 vehicles, 2,162 tractors and 3,325 tractor trailers.

Cotton harvesting will begin in Ahal, Lebap and Mary provinces of Turkmenistan on September 5, and in Dashoguz province on September 16.

Some 545,000 hectares of land are allocated for cotton traditionally.

It is planned to harvest in total 1,050,000 tons of cotton this year, in particular 207,000 tons - in Akhal region, 230,000 tons – in Dashoguz region, 300,000 tons – in Lebap region, 313,000 tons – in Mary region.

Cotton is a significant export item of Turkmenistan and is a highly demanded raw material for dozens of modern facilities of the dynamically developing textile industry in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS
Turkmenistan 14:58
Turkmen president to meet UN Sec. Gen. in New York
Turkmenistan 13:30
Turkmenistan implements national action plan to combat human trafficking
Turkmenistan 11:07
OSCE consults Turkmenistan in sphere of labor migration
Turkmenistan 11:05
S.Korean company ready to implement new business projects in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:29
UN assisting Turkmenistan in employment of people with disabilities
Turkmenistan 31 August 20:33
Latest
Iran’s NISOC to buy ‎“Ruston“ gas turbine‎ via int’l tender
Tenders 17:51
South Pars Phase 14 offshore platform coming on stream
Business 17:28
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 1‎
Business 17:25
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna to finance construction of Saryarka gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 17:21
Iran exports domestically-made ship to Venezuela
Business 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev completes official visit to Russia
Politics 17:15
Putin: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing along both political and economic lines
Politics 16:50
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing fully and very effectively
Politics 16:36
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 1
Business 16:32