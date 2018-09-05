Turkmenistan, Austria to sign co-op documents in Vienna

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

A delegation of Turkmenistan's Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET) arrived in Vienna, UIET said in a message.

During the Turkmen-Austrian business forum, it is planned to sign a number of documents on strengthening cooperation.

Representatives of leading companies from the EU will get familiarized with the fundamental transformations in Turkmenistan and the state support for Turkmen private sector.

During the forum, presentations of large investment projects implemented by UIET will be held and the opportunities for cooperation in industry, agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism and development of natural resources will be considered.

"Individual entrepreneurs are planning to explore the possibilities of exporting their products to the countries of the European Union," the message reads.

