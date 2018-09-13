Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan on state borders

13 September 2018 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The members of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan have approved the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the area of the point of junction of the state borders of the three states, the Kazakh Parliament said in a statement.

This Agreement is a document that completes the delimitation of the border in the south direction, the message says. The Parliament of Turkmenistan ratified this document in November 2017.

The Agreement itself was signed on November 10, 2017 in Samarkand at the level of the foreign ministers of the three states. This creates a solid foundation for strengthening mutual respect, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of the three bordering states, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said earlier in a press release.

Previous agreements were concluded at the bilateral level.

The agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the common state border was signed on July 5, 2001, the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the demarcation of the common state border was signed on April 18, 2017, the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the state border was signed on November 16, 2001, and the Agreement on certain sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border was signed on September 9, 2002.

