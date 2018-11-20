Transport, logistics to be discussed at forum in Turkmenistan’s Avaza

20 November 2018 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An international conference dedicated to the development of transit transport corridors will be held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza national tourist zone on November 28, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The issue of preparation for the conference was discussed at a governmental meeting. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that in modern conditions, cooperation in the transport and communications sector is of particular importance as an integral factor of global sustainable development.

The transport sector is one of the key segments of the world economy that directly affects the stability and balance of world economic relations.

Turkmenistan has an advantageous geographical position and strengthens its positions as an important transit and transport hub and logistics center having regional and continental importance.

The international forum "Great Silk Road - path to new achievements" was held in Avaza in May 2018.

The heads of international organizations, state structures of several countries, big foreign companies attended the event, which was organized by the Turkmen government.

The issues of partnership in the fields of transport and logistics, the effective use of the potential of the ports for this purpose were discussed.

