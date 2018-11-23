Turkmenistan, EU to discuss interaction at regional level

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen delegation will take part in the EU-Central Asia foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Nov. 23, the Turkmen government said in a message.

This will be a key event among negotiations, meetings and other events dedicated to the elaboration of a new EU strategy for the region uniting Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the message said.

The EU strives for long-term relations for the sake of sustainable socio-economic development, stability and security, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian told reporters.

Burian appreciated the interaction of the Central Asian countries in resolving the situation in Afghanistan.

In particular, he stressed Turkmenistan’s real contribution to the social and economic revival of Afghanistan, its involvement in regional integration processes.

The EU-Central Asia foreign ministers’ meeting focuses on education, legislation, transport and energy, water resources and the environment, including climate change, border management and the fight against drug trafficking and extremism.

The key topics at the EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting to be held in Brussels will be the search for the ways to strengthen the EU’s interaction with the Central Asian region and the new EU strategy in this regard, to be presented in spring 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news