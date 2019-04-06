Ashgabat to hold int’l trade fair

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 6

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Exhibition-Fair and International Conference “Trade and Services – 2019” will take place in Ashgabat April 13-14, Trend reports with reference to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the event’s organizer.

The event will be supported by the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan. The exhibition will feature new methods that are being introduced into the activities of shops, markets, shopping centers, the organization of operation of catering and consumer services. The extensive exposition is aimed at promoting local food and industrial products to foreign markets.

As part of the exhibition, there are plans to hold an international conference. Representatives of trade complex institutions, enterprises of the production sector, experts in the field of export, as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan will take part in the conference from the Turkmen side.

During the conference, best practices in the field of trade and services will be discussed, including issues of its digitalization, implementation of electronic systems, modern methods of organizing online stores and innovative marketing developments, the report said.

Turkmenistan is pursuing industrialization aimed at increasing the manufacture of import-substituting products and export development.

Textile and petroleum industries have progressed in Turkmenistan, and the oil - gas chemical industry, the construction materials industry are actively developing.

Turkmenistan, according to a report of British Petroleum (BP), ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world and currently exports it to China and Iran.

Turkmenistan, trying to overcome the currency deficit, is looking for new gas export routes and is conducting a large-scale diversification of its economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news