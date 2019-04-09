Decrease in number of smokers hits record in Turkmenistan

9 April 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

In 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of smokers in Turkmenistan was 3.4 percent, which is the best indicator not only in the European Region, but also in the world, Trend reports via "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

It was earlier reported that in 2016 the level of smoking in Turkmenistan was 8.3 percent of the population. Turkmenistan intends to become a tobacco-free country by 2025.

The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) was adopted on May 21, 2003 by the World Health Assembly and entered into force on February 27, 2005. Turkmenistan ratified the document in 2011.

Turkmenistan has adopted a national action plan for tobacco control, which includes a number of areas, such as raising public awareness on the issue, strengthening relevant legislation and regulations governing the sale of tobacco products to minors and strengthening cooperation with international organizations.

