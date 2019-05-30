Belarusian Prime Minister to hold talks in Turkmenistan

30 May 2019 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas went on a visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Belarusian government.

Negotiations with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are scheduled to be held in Ashgabat and bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

The mutual trade between Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to 65 million in 2017, and to $32.2 million in 2018.

Belarus supplies to Turkmenistan mainly consist of high value-added goods including trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.

