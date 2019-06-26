Turkmenistan joins ICAO int’l protocols

26 June 2019 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan's ambassador to the US and Canada Meret Orazov met with Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Fang Liu in Montreal, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat delivered two original documents confirming Turkmenistan’s accession to the ICAO important international protocols.

The parties also discussed the issues related to Turkmenistan’s participation in the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly, to be held in Montreal from September 24 to October 4, 2019.

Turkmenistan is a full member of the ICAO - the specialized UN agency. ICAO establishes the standards necessary to ensure the safety, reliability and efficiency of air traffic.

