New Danish ambassador appointed in Turkmenistan

28 June 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen officials met with Danish Ambassador (with a residence in Moscow) Karsten Sendergord in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Sendergord arrived in Ashgabat to deliver the credentials. The parties discussed the issues on the development of bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation.

The diplomat stressed that he would fully contribute to strengthening bilateral relations in various spheres of cooperation.

