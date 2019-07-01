Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has received the heads of the Turkish Nata and Ronesans holdings, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan TV channel.

Chairman of the board of directors of Nata Holding Namik Tanik confirmed the desire of the company to build mutually beneficial business ties with the country.

Specific spheres of activity of the Turkish company for the implementation of development programs of such sectors of the Turkmen economy as construction, transport and communications were discussed.

This company has proved itself as a partner carrying out important work in the field of construction of roads, bridges and railway infrastructure facilities, which is the most dynamically developing segment of the country's transport complex, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state agency said.

Chairman of the Board of Ronesans Holding Erman Ilicak also stressed the desire of the Turkish business circles to increase productive cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan attracts foreign partners not only with its great potential in the energy sector. The Turkmen national economy focuses on the creation of new, high-tech production facilities, which opens up the opportunities for expanding technological cooperation.

Ronesans Holding has participated in the implementation of a large-scale project - the construction of a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ahal province.

