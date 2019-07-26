President: Turkmenistan eyes to strengthen ties with UK

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Boris Johnson on the occasion of election as prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Trend reports referring to the released congratulatory letter of the president.

Giving a high assessment to the interstate dialogue, the Turkmen president expressed firm conviction that these relations will develop and strengthen in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Earlier, the two countries signed an intergovernmental convention on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The common interests in such key areas of cooperation as investments, energy and transport were stressed during negotiations between the representatives of the two countries.

UK’s companies hold important positions in the Turkmen market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian since 1999 and is one of the biggest foreign investors.

Petrofac company implemented a service project to develop Galkynysh gas field in the Mary region in September 2013. Galkynysh gas field is the second biggest field in the world.

Gaffney, Cline & Associates is actively involved by Ashgabat in conducting an independent audit of gas fields. Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in terms of gas reserves.

Moreover, the history of the national currency, the Turkmen manat, is connected with the De La Rue company.

