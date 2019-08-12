First Caspian Economic Forum underway in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone (PHOTO)

12 August 2019 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The first Caspian Economic Forum is being held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports on Aug. 12.

The agenda of the forum includes the creation of conditions for big projects, discussion on the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, power, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian countries of mutual interest.

The prospects for joint investment projects and programs are being discussed at the event.

Trend presents the photos of the forum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan holds large exchange trades in Awaza
Turkmenistan 13:29
Turkmen President: Caspian Sea located at crossroads of continental routes
Turkmenistan 13:25
Turkmen president calls for intensifying energy co-op in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:11
Second Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan
Turkmenistan 11:55
Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:52
Turkmenistan discloses data on state budget execution
Finance 10:24
Latest
Turkmenistan holds large exchange trades in Awaza
Turkmenistan 13:29
Turkmen President: Caspian Sea located at crossroads of continental routes
Turkmenistan 13:25
Saudi Aramco sees 12% decrease in net income
Oil&Gas 13:18
Azerbaijan, China may cooperate on railway infrastructure
Economy 12:34
Water tariffs to be raised in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:27
Turkmen president calls for intensifying energy co-op in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:11
JAC pickup trucks of Kazakh assembly to be sold in Russia
Economy 12:02
Second Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan
Turkmenistan 11:55
Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:52