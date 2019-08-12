First Caspian Economic Forum underway in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone (PHOTO)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The first Caspian Economic Forum is being held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports on Aug. 12.

The agenda of the forum includes the creation of conditions for big projects, discussion on the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, power, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian countries of mutual interest.

The prospects for joint investment projects and programs are being discussed at the event.

Trend presents the photos of the forum.

