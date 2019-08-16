Turkmenistan establishing business ties with Astrakhan region

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Turkmen-Astrakhan Council on Entrepreneurship was held in Turkmenbashi city, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to a source involved in the talks.

This structure was established upon the decision of the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The corresponding documents are planned to be signed with the Turkmen side.

Earlier it was reported that Astrakhan was interested in Turkmenistan’s transit capabilities for the transportation of the Russian goods, in particular to the Central Asia and Afghanistan.

In turn, the Astrakhan region offers energy equipment for developing the Turkmen energy system, ships and fishing equipment.

Turkmenistan is ready to increase export of building materials to Astrakhan, in particular, cement, petrochemical products, agricultural products and light industry products.

Moreover, Turkmenistan is interested in expanding ferry services in the Caspian Sea. According to the experts, a direct railway-ferry service between the Russian Olya port near Astrakhan and Makhachkala port and Turkmenbashi port could ensure an increase in cargo flows from Turkmenistan to Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The parties are discussing the launch of flights among Astrakhan, Turkmenbashi and Ashgabat.

Earlier, the interest was expressed in opening a wholesale and logistics center in the Astrakhan region to promote the Turkmen goods in the Russian market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news